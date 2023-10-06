Hornets Strong Defensive Performance Propels Softball Team to Victory

In a game that was controlled by pitching and defense, the Chillicothe Hornets found a way to scratch out a victory over a quality opponent in Blair Oaks. The game was still scoreless heading into the 5th inning when Hadley Beamer singled into right field to lead off the inning, ultimately scoring the first run of the game. The next inning Jolie Bonderer added an insurance run to win 2-0.

The story of the game was defense, and Coach Lee Rucker praised his team, “This was the best defensive performance we’ve had this season. Isabelle FitzPatrick made a great catch in right-center to take away an extra base hit and Hope Donoho made a shoestring catch in left field and doubled off the runner at 2nd to keep them off the scoreboard. Landry threw really well tonight. She was in the strike zone a lot and hit her spots well.”

Bonderer finished the game with 2 hits, while Beamer, Ellie Acree and Hope Donoho each had one. The Hornets are 15-11 now, and will next play at Hannibal at 10 AM on Saturday.

JV won 10-2

Hope Donoho with the win

Jaiden Rodenberg finished the game.

Maicee Albrecht 2 singles

Abby Marshall 1 double

Dawson Baxter 1 double

Kenzie Fleener 1 single

Jaiden Rodenberg 1 single

Kylee Link 1 single