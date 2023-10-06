Washburn & Garr Are Headed to State in Doubles Again

At MSHSAA Sectionals Tennis on Friday morning in Trenton, seniors Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr dominated their doubles match-up against Savannah’s Fischer & Moore winning two full sets in only 45 minutes. The Chillicothe pair was on fire despite the 45-50 degree temperatures, light rain, and strong winds. They came out of the gate strong with deep hits & great line shots. The partnership picked up six straight games to win the first set 6-0. In the second set, Savannah’s doubles did win one game mid-set due to their solid ground strokes & tough hustling. However, Rylee & Izzy really turned on their net aggression at that point, and it was too much to handle. They won the second set 6-1 and punched their tickets to the State Doubles Tournament. The girls would like to thank the Chillicothe community for their ongoing support of their tennis careers. They’d especially like to thank former coach Ed Douglas for all the extra hours he has spent hitting with them each week for the past two months. Rylee and Izzy are confident that their additional drills with Ed have increased their level of play in the post season. They would also like to express their gratitude for former collegiate player Dr. Kelly Deering and husband Rick for their weekend hours spent giving them tough doubles practice matches.

The pair will play on Friday in Springfield, and if they can win two matches there, they would play on Saturday for a medal.