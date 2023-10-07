Savannah Slows Down Chillicothe On the Gridiron

The Savannah Savages showcased their suffocating defense on Friday night holding Chillicothe to just one scoring drive in route to a 61-8 win. Savannah had held their last four opponents scoreless but that streak was broken in the first quarter when Silas Midgyett ran in a touchdown from six yards out. Javon Kille set up the touchdown run with a long 53 yard scamper himself, to put the Hornets in scoring position. Cayden Larson threw the two point conversion to Midgyett for a successful attempt and 8 points, however it would be the only points the Savages allowed on the night.

Savannah got the scoring started when their sophomore quarterback Aiden Knechtenhofer ran for an eight yard touchdown on the Savages opening possession. The next time they had the ball Knechtenhofer found his receiver Zayden Snapp in the corner of the end zone for six points. Following that, the Hornets engineered their touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 14-8 heading into the 2nd quarter.

The 2nd quarter belonged to Knechtenhofer and Snapp who connected for two more touchdowns which made the score 28-8 at the break. The 2nd half was all Savannah, scoring 5 more touchdowns including a defensive TD less than a minute into the 3rd quarter.

When the final whistle blew, Savannah walked away with a 61-8 win, in part from their quarterback’s big night with 3 rushing TDs and 3 passing scores.

Chillicothe is now 3-4 on the season, 2-3 in the MEC. Savannah improves to 6-1 and 4-0 in conference. Chillicothe is out of conference next Friday night at Odessa.