The EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In breakfast is this morning at the Chillicothe Airport. Airport Director Toby Callivere says the event begins at 7:00 am.

The Young Eagle flights will start at about 8:00 am, following an opening ceremony.

There is no cost for the Young Eagles ages 8 to 17. A parent or guardian must be on hand to sign a release for the child.

The cost of the breakfast is $7. Lunch will be available for about $5.

Funds raised help to fund sending kids 16-18 to attend the Air Academy in Oshkosh, WI.