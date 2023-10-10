Back and Forth Soccer Match in Savannah Ends With Hornets Triumph

Chillicothe traveled to Savannah to take on the Savages in soccer on Monday. In a game that featured 7 goals, 4 lead changes and 1 overtime period, the Chillicothe Hornets won an exciting conference contest on the road.

Savannah scored first to take a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute of the game and the score remained the same through halftime. Quickly into the 2nd half, Chillicothe took the lead. Josh Adams scored, assisted by Jonny Sanchez to tie things up, and then less than 2 minutes later Coy Jones assisted Jacob Adams on a goal. Less than 3 minutes into the half Chillicothe had their first lead of the game. The Savages answered with a pair of goal to retake the lead. The Hornets showed no quit and Jacob Adams scored his 2nd goal of the half, this time with less than 12 minutes remaining, on a pass from Jadon Collins that ultimately sent the game to overtime. In the extra period Adams completed his hat trick, five minutes into the overtime as Isaac Bailey found him for the game winning goal.

Chillicothe won the game 4-3 in OT. James Matthew finished with 8 saves in goal and Chillicothe improved to 5-9 on the season.