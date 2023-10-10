Chillicothe Volleyball Battles Benton, Comes Up Just Short

The Chillicothe Hornets struck first when traveling to Benton for an MEC matchup on Monday night, winning the first set 25-19, however Benton responded winning the three consecutive sets 25-22, 25-18, 25-15 to defeat the Hornets in volleyball.

Chillicothe’s JV team got the win 24-26, 25-18, 15-7, while the C team lost 7-25, 9-25.

Coach Beetsma and the team play in their final home game of the season tonight against St. Joseph Christian at 6pm. The Hornets wrap up their regular season Thursday at Maryville, and then will begin postseason play a week from today in the first round of the district tournament.