Invasive Carp Removed From Lower Grand River

Thirty-eight thousand pounds of invasive carp were removed from the Grand River by the Missouri Department of Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The organizations used nets and electrofishing from Sept. 11-14 and Sept. 25-28 on portions of the Grand River near Brunswick and Bosworth.

The MDC reports this project improved available river habitat for native fish and provided information for how commercial operations might be used in the future to reduce invasive carp. A commercial fishing business will market the fish caught during this operation for various forms of fishing bait.

The report states this year, most carp removed were silver carp with minimal amounts of bighead and grass carp mixed in. All native fish species that were caught were counted and released back into the river for data tracking purposes.