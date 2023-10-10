Softball Sluggers Secure Another Victory

Chillicothe has scored double digit runs in back to back games for just the 2nd time this season after an 11-1 victory over Trenton on Monday. The Hornets delivered big offensive outputs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings to score a combined 10 times in those two frames to really break the game wide open in Trenton. Hope Donoho was on fire, going 3/3 from the plate, scoring three times while batting in 5 runs, including a home run in the 2nd inning. Ellie Acree had 2 hits for the Hornets. Jolie Bonderer, Adra Stretch, Landry Marsh, Hadley Beemer, and Charley Peniston all contributed one hit in the dominant performance.

Defensively Landry Marsh got the start in the circle and pitched 3 innings without allowing a run. Hadley Beemer relieved her to finish out the game and gave up just one run to the Lady Bulldogs.

Coach Rucker was happy with the confidence the team showed at the plate. Chillicothe is now 17-11 with just one regular season game remaining.

Jv won 14-4

Record is 12-1-1

Hayden Hansen: 1 single

Kylee Link: 1 single

Hallie Maberry: 1 single

Kenzie Fleener: 1 single

Dawson Baxter: 1 single