Soccer Success Continues in MEC play for the Hornets

The Chillicothe Hornets faced their third consecutive Midland Empire Conference opponent on Tuesday night when the team traveled to St. Joseph to take on the Lafayette Fighting Irish, and for the third game in a row the Hornets picked up the win. Chillicothe defeated Lafayette 3-0, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Josh Adams got the scoring going in the 9th minute when he cleaned up a cross on the far post from teammate Jacob Adams. Later in the half, the duo combined again, this time it was Josh Adams playing a through ball into the path of the speedy Jacob Adams beyond the defense, who slotted it home. Just two minutes later, Jadon Collins put in a cross on the right side of the field, as the ball entered the mouth of the goal it was deflected into the net off the leg of an Irish defender for an own goal. Chillicothe took a 3-0 lead into the break. The defense played well all night long, playing without senior leader Tyler Stephens tonight, Bradley Ferguson, Charlie Reeter and Ryan Schuler played a clean game in the back, and goalkeeper James Matthew erased anything that got past the back line. Chillicothe secured the shutout and claimed another conference win, this time over Lafayette, 3-0.

The Hornets are now 6-9 this season and have another conference game this Thursday at Benton.