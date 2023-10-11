Route C – Shoal Creek Bridge Is Open

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the Route C bridge at Shoal Creek. The bridge replacement began in March. The road was closed in 2022 due to deterioration of the 89-year-old pony truss bridge, which could no longer be repaired.

MoDOT also worked closely with Canadian Pacific Railroad as they had plans to raise the railroad tracks on the northside of the bridge.

Completion of the bridge replacement was delayed by weather and materials issues. The bridge was opened Tuesday afternoon.