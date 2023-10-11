Lyla Oesch Places In Top 15 At Girls Golf Districts, Advances To State

At the Eldon Golf Club on Monday, Lyla Oesch shot a team best for the Hornets and her score was good enough to qualify her for the the State finals. Oesch finished the 18 holes with a 105, tied for 15th amongst the 66 golfers at the tournament representing 13 different schools.

Chillicothe as a team placed in 9th out of 13, other scores for the Hornets were, Presley Rardon in 38th with a 120, Caylee Anderson 42nd shooting a 125, and Gracelynn Barnett in 46th with a 132. Chillicothe as a team shot a 482. Osage won the team districts with a 358 and also had the top individual medalist, Hanna Maschhoff who finished with a 78.

Oesch will be playing next Monday and Tuesday in the Class 2 State finals in Joplin at Twin Hills Golf Club.