Hornets Volleyball Celebrates Trio Of Seniors Against St. Joseph Christian

Tuesday night was Senior Night for the Chillicothe ladies volleyball team. The Hornets honored Delanie Kieffer, Madison Albaugh and Kayanna Cranmer on the evening. The Hornets played the lady lions extremely tough but could not secure the victory in the match.

St. Joseph Christian, who is 22-2 on the season, won the match 25-18, 27-25, 28-26. Chillicothe extended the set in both the 2nd and the 3rd but came just a couple points away from shifting the momentum on the night each time. Lyla Beetsma finished the game with 12 kills, 8 assists and 20 digs. Ava Leamer had 11 kills and 12 digs in the match. Carman Woodworth led the team with 16 assists and on her senior night, Delanie Kieffer contributed 14 digs.

Chillicothe now has 15 wins and 9 losses on the year with one regular season game remaining. The Hornets take on Maryville on the road Thursday night.