Hornets Comeback Rally Falls Just Short In Softball Regular Season Finale

Chillicothe welcomed in Marceline on Tuesday night to Danner Park for the final regular season game of the softball season. The Hornets found themselves trailing 12-2 midway through the 4th inning. Chillicothe mounted a comeback, scoring the final 6 runs of the game but could not overcome the slow start, resulting in a 12-8 win for Marceline.

Landry Marsh, Jolie Bonderer, Adra Stretch and Hadley Beamer each had 2 hits for the Hornets in the game. Hope Donoho and Tori Stoner finished with one hit each. Landry Marsh pitched all 7 innings, allowing 11 hits while striking out 7 batters. Coach Rucker was proud of his teams battle throughout the game and likes the mindset the team is in entering the district tournament.

The Hornets finish the regular season with 17 wins and 12 losses. Chillicothe will play in the district semifinal at Heritage Park in St. Joseph on Saturday morning at 10 am against the winner between Lafayette and Cameron. KCHI will be covering Chillicothe’s run through the district tournament with live on-air play-by-play coverage.

JV won 13-0

Final record: 13-1-1

Donoho and Rodenberg pitched and combined for 11 strikeouts in 5 innings while facing 16 batters.

Bryleigh Gillespie: 2 singles

Kylee Link: 1 single

Hallie Maberry: 1 single

Jaiden Rodenberg: 1 single

Maicee Albrecht: 1 single

Molly Kennebeck: 1 single