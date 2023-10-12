Hamilton Location Nominated As Historic Place

A Caldwell County location is on the list of nominations as historic places. The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider nominations to the National Register of Historic Places during its quarterly meeting Friday. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and will be held in Jefferson City. Remote participation is also available.

Five nominations will be considered in Friday’s meeting. This includes three in St Louis County, one in Kansas City, and for Caldwell County, the Switzer, P. A., Residence, 211 E. Samuel St. in Hamilton.