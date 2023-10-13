Odessa Proves To Be Too Much For Hornets Football

Chillicothe traveled to Odessa to take on the Bulldogs Friday night. Odessa entered the contest 6-1 on the year and quickly showed why they are one of the top teams in the state in Class 3. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in each of the first 3 quarters to take a 42-0 lead into the 4th. Quarterback Douryun D’obron had a sensational night with 4 passing touchdowns and added another rushing.

In the 4th quarter however, Chillicothe responded with an impressive drive capped off by a touchdown pass from Cooper Robinson to Logan Murrell. The freshman duo made several great plays to march the Hornets down the field, ultimately getting their team on the scoreboard. Odessa answered with a late touchdown to make the final score 49-6.

Chillicothe is now 3-5 on the season, Odessa improves to 7-1. The Hornets play in their final regular season game next Friday night at home against Benton.