Soccer Winning Streak Continues For Chillicothe

The Hornets boys soccer team picked up another win over MEC opponent Benton on Thursday. It was the 2nd win of the season over the Cardinals. Chillicothe scored twice in the first 20 minutes to race out to a 2-0 lead. Jacob Adams scored on a pass from Jadon Collins, and then Jacob Adams went from scoring to assisting as he helped Josh Adams find the back of the net. Benton scored later in the half to cut the deficit to 2-1. Neither team could find a 2nd half goal and Chillicothe held on to the win.

The Hornets have now won 4 in a row, all in conference play. Chillicothe will next play at St. Pius on Monday.