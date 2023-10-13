Lady Hornets Defeat Maryville As They Prepare For The Postseason

Chillicothe volleyball secured a 3 set win on Thursday against Maryville. The Lady Hornets won the match 25-22, 25-15, 28-28 to close out the regular season.

Stats for the Chillicothe Hornets volleyball team against Maryville are as follows.

Emerson Staton 3 serving aces.

Kills: Lyla Beetsma 10, Ava Leamer 8, Kayanna Cranmer 7, Emerson Staton 6, Madison Albaugh 4.

Carman Woodworth had 20 setting assists.

Digs: Lyla Beetsma 27, Madison Albaugh 18, Ava Leamer 16.

Chillicothe will face Maryville again in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday at 5 PM. The Lady Hornets conclude the regular season with 16 wins and 9 losses.