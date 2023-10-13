fbpx
Blue Velvet Jazz To Open Chillicothe Arts Council Season

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council 2023/24 season will kick off in three weeks, with a performance by Blue Velvet Jazz.  The Show will be on Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 pm at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.  Advance Tickets are available by calling the Arts Council office at 660-646-1173.  They are $25 for Adults, and $10 for students in K-12.  Tickets at the door will be an additional $5.   Season Tickets are also available.

 

The next performance for the Chilli Arts Opry is a week away on Saturday, October 21st at 7:00 pm at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.  The show will include guest saxophonist, Linda Adwell and vocal performances by hometown girl Janet VanDeventer Fraser, Louisville, KY.  Tickets are $15 each at the door.

