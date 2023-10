Bookings for Grundy County include arrests for a probation violation and alleged theft.

Fifty-five-year-old Samantha Ratkovich of Trenton was booked for alleged theft of a vehicle. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Jace Norman Baker of Spickard on a probation violation warrant. Baker was serving 5 years probation from an original conviction for DWI – persistent offender. He is held with no bond allowed.