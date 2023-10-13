Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

30-year-old Jessica Anne Pomeroy was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department. Pomeroy has since been charged with 2 counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $50,000 cash only.

47-year-old Sean Wesley Dabney of Kirksville was arrested in Pike Count on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged careless and imprudent driving, failure to signal, and resisting arrest. The charges are from an incident in July. Dabney is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with total bond set at $2,859 cash only.