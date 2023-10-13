A Variance and Planning & Zoning On County Commission Agenda

A variance and an amendment to the Planning and Zoning ordinance are on the Livingston County Commission agenda for next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday in regular session, beginning at 9:30 am. Commissioner Dave Mapel will be attending by phone on a conference line.

Tuesday’s agenda includes:

A public hearing at 10:00 am about a variance and at 10:30 am, a meeting with Aaron Martin about animal units.

Thursday’s agenda includes:

At 10:00 am, consideration of a Planning and Zoning ordinance amendment.

The meetings of the Livingston County Commission are open to the public.