School Board Meets Tuesday

An update on the CES Expansion project is part of the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board on Tuesday.

The Board members will meet at 6:30 pm at the district office.

Items on the agenda include recognition of students from Field School.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will present the CES update

Wiebers will also present the consent agenda, financial reports, and lead a discussion on meeting dates for November and December.

A Closed Executive Session will be held following the regular meeting.