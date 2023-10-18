Boys Cross Country Wins in Warrensburg, Thompson Claims Another 1st Place

Varsity boys picked up another win, taking the Warrensburg Invitational out of 14 full teams. Luke Thompson picked up his 10th career varsity win, Cain Evans came in 3rd and Laik Graham outkicked a Warrensburg runner at the finish for the Hornets to bring in 3 of the top 5 in the race. Alton Keller was 12th and Austin Lyford 23rd to round out the 5 scorers. Coach Dickson knew beating Warrensburg was going to be tough and that Chillicothe would probably need to be a little strategic with the strong winds, but Laik Graham’s clutch finish to beat their #2 runner at the line was huge for the Hornets. Chillicothe took the meet with a 41 team score, Warrensburg was 2nd finishing with a 44.

Girls finished 7th out of 10 full teams, with JY Lee and Alice Hurtgen both earning medals. #4 runner Adrian Caselman and #5 Ayana Johnson both ended up with large PRs in less than stellar PR conditions.

Medalists:

Varsity boys (Out of 105)

1st – Luke Thompson 17:15

3rd – Cain Evans 17:25

5th – Laik Graham 17:37

12th – Alton Keller – 18:33

23rd – Austin Lyford – 19:30

Varsity Girls (Out of 82)

19th – Yoo Jung Lee – 23:39

24th – Alice Hurtgen – 24:08

JV Boys (Out of 42) –

2nd – Carter Shipers – 20:29

6th – Landyn Peterson – 21:14

Middle School Boys – (Out of 128)

8th – Carlynn Spainhour