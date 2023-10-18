Kirksville Soccer Scores Shutout Facing Hornets

The Chillicothe Hornets faced the Kirksville Tigers on the soccer pitch for the 2nd time this season on Tuesday night. After traveling to Kirksville on September 26th, and losing 2-0 to the Tigers, this time the Hornets hosted the match. Both teams were scoreless for the first 33 minutes but late in the first half Kirksville scored. The Tigers added 2 more goals in the 2nd half to win 3-0. Kirksville and Chillicothe are potential district opponents, the Tigers earned the #2 seed while Chillicothe is #4, so a possible 3rd matchup between these two teams could occur in the district championship.

Chillicothe is now 7-11 and has just one regular season game remaining, against Savannah next Wednesday, October 25th for Senior Night. The Hornets defeated Savannah on the road earlier this season 4-3 in overtime. KCHI will be on site to bring you live coverage of the regular season finale from Chillicothe High School.