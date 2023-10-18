fbpx
Hornets Volleyball Season Comes To An End After 5 Set Clash Against Maryville

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets volleyball team met Maryville in the first round of the district tournament Tuesday night in Cameron. The match went the full distance, all 5 sets, as Chillicothe fell just short, 25-20, 20-25, 21-25, 28-26, 10-15.

 

Lyla Beetsma finished the game with 23 kills and 22 digs. Ava Leamer contributed 8 kills and 19 digs. Carman Woodworth led the team with 28 setting assists. Emerson Staton added 8 kills, while Kayanna Cranmer had 6. Madison Albaugh finished the match with 15 digs, and Delanie Kieffer had 13.

 

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets finish the season 16-10. Congratulations to Coach Beetsma and her team on another winning season.

