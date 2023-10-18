Livingston County Court Wednesday Morning

Two individuals charged with alleged abuse or endangering the welfare of a child made court appearances Wednesday morning in Livingston County Associate Court.

35-year-old Junior Lee Johnson of Chillicothe, who faces seven counts of alleged abuse or neglect of a child, appeared before Judge Michael Leamer. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case was certified to proceed to Circuit Court, with arraignment set for November 9th. Johnson remains in Custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The case for 25-year-old Sara Elizabeth Eller of Chillicothe, who faces three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child was continued to November 29th at 9:00 am before Judge Michael Leamer.