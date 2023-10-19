Lyla Oesch Represents Chillicothe In the Girls Golf State Championship

Following her standout performance in districts, Lyla Oesch advanced to the Class 2 Girls Golf State Championship that took place in Joplin on Monday and Tuesday. The championship was a 2-day event that included 36 holes of golf for the 89 qualified athletes. At Twin Hills Golf Club, Oesch shot a 98 on day 1 and a 108 on day 2 to finish with a total score of 206, tied for 44th in the Class 2 State Championship. Hanna Maschhoff of Osage won the championship with a 153. Congratulations to Lyla Oesch, Coach Kieffer, and the entire Chillicothe girls golf team on a fabulous season.

