Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

Fifty-nine calls for service on Wednesday were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department. Some of the calls include:

At about 4:20 and 4:30 pm, Officers were called on reports of missing juveniles, after investigating, it was found both were still at their school.

7:18 p.m., Officers responded to a traffic crash in the 600 block of Business 36 and found an unconscious man at the wheel who had hit a concrete barrier. The officers spoke with the 54-year-old driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. When officers arrested the man, the driver resisted but was arrested without further incident.