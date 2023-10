A Raymore man was arrested as a “Fugitive from out-of-state.” State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Dylan J Damron at about 11:40 pm in Caldwell County. The arrests was on a Johnson County, Kansas warrant for alleged possession of marijuana – two or more priors, and on Cass County warrants for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged driving while revoked or suspended, failure to display valid plates, and speeding. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Like this: Like Loading...