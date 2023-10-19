Snowflake Light Preparations

The hanging of the Snowflake lights along Washington Street will take place in November, but not until volunteers have had a chance to check out all 116 of the decorations. Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Crystal Narr says they are looking for volunteers who would like to help.

This project will be on Tuesday, November 7th, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Narr says you can register online to be part of the team.

You can also call the Chamber office at 660-646-4050 to sign up to help.