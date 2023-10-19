Grahams Mill Mural Removal & Wall Restoration

Restoration of the south-facing wall that held the Grahams Mill Mural at Washington and Clay is needed to extend the life of the wall and the building. The building is owned by Main Street Chillicothe and Director Tomie Walker says clearing the mural from the wall, which is nearly complete, was a necessary step.

Walker says the wall is structurally sound.

Walker says they would love to put a new mural on the wall when the time comes, but the restoration of the wall is the main concern at this time.