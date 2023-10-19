Library’s Boofest Will Include Books For Kids, Teens, & Adults

The distribution of books during Chillicothe’s Halloween celebration – Boofest – is a tradition. The Livingston County Library and the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library are once again participating in Boofest on October 31st from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

The youth library invites children to trick-or-treat for a free book and this year they will provide books for teens as well.

In addition, for the first time, there will be a selection of books, provided by The Friends of the Livingston County Library, for adults.

There will be several selections from each age group for trick-or-treaters to choose from, and all books will be given away at the main Library location at 450 Locust Street.

Because of Boofest, the Youth Library will close at 3:00 pm on October 31st.