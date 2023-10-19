Personnel Matters Handled In Chillicothe R-II Executive Session

Personnel matters approved by the Chillicothe R – II School Board Tuesday include items for Support Staff and Extra Duty personnel.
SUPPORT STAFF:
Hire:
Glenda Haynes – MS Custodian
William Evilsizer – MS Custodian
Rebecca Rinehart – CES Custodian (8 hrs/day)
Christina Ashman – HS Food Service
Landon Swift – MS Paraprofessional
Brandi Peniston – Field Paraprofessional
Stephen Pew – Substitute Bus Driver
Resignations/Retirements:
Ashley Sensenich – Dewey Paraprofessional
Shanda Feeney – MS Paraprofessional
EXTRA DUTY:
Hire:
Christian Stretch – HS Girls Wrestling Coach
Resignations:
Lainey Hollis – MS Softball Coach