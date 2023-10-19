Personnel Matters Handled In Chillicothe R-II Executive Session

Personnel matters approved by the Chillicothe R – II School Board Tuesday include items for Support Staff and Extra Duty personnel.

SUPPORT STAFF:

Hire:

Glenda Haynes – MS Custodian

William Evilsizer – MS Custodian

Rebecca Rinehart – CES Custodian (8 hrs/day)

Christina Ashman – HS Food Service

Landon Swift – MS Paraprofessional

Brandi Peniston – Field Paraprofessional

Stephen Pew – Substitute Bus Driver

Resignations/Retirements:

Ashley Sensenich – Dewey Paraprofessional

Shanda Feeney – MS Paraprofessional

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Christian Stretch – HS Girls Wrestling Coach

Resignations:

Lainey Hollis – MS Softball Coach