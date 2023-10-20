MEC Cross Country Meet, Boys Finish 1st, Girls Place 3rd

Chillicothe boys cross country are MEC Champs, while the girls team placed 3rd.

It was a fast field on the MoWestern University Cross Country course on Tuesday, with Luke Thompson winning the race with a huge PR of 16:27. He won this last year in 16:56 and is now a 2-time MEC Champ.

The following runners are All-Conference (Top 14):

1st – Luke Thompson – 16:27 (PR)

3rd – Laik Graham – 16:37 (PR)

5th – Cain Evans – 16:49

9th – Alton Keller – 17:50

7th – Lydia Gabrielson – 22:49

8th – Yoo Jung Lee – 22:55

9th – Alice Hurtgen – 22:57 (PR)

The ladies had a strong showing as well. Ayana Johnson ran a 25:15, which was well over a minute off her previous PR, & Adrian Caselman had another strong race.

The cross country team just has Districts left on October 28th at Platte County with a chance to run their way back to State.

Carter Shipers won boys JV and Landyn Peterson was the runner up, with Zeph O’Berry coming in 5th with a huge PR. Coach Dickson was very excited to win the Boys Varsity then follow it right up with the Winner and Runner Up in Boys JV, showing the teams depth.