Elizabeth May (Johnson) Sykes

Elizabeth May Sykes, age 46, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

Elizabeth was born the daughter of Butch and Debra (Rist) Johnson on May 5, 1977, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1997 Chillicothe High School graduate. She was united in marriage to Kevin Sykes on September 20, 2002, in Independence, Missouri. Elizabeth was a Sales Representative for Magnabilities Jewelry. She was a lover of all things shopping for purses and shoes, especially on TEMU. Elizabeth also loved Christmas and her dog, Maverick.

Survivors include husband, Kevin Sykes of Kansas City, Missouri; one daughter, Lucia Sykes of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Jo Ann Parrack and husband, Jerry, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Donna Klingenberg, and husband, Ryan, of Chillicothe, Missouri; four aunts, Rose Burke and husband, Bruce, of Utica, Missouri and Cookie Huckaby of Chillicothe, Missouri, Joyce Constant and husband, Gary, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kathy Gardner and husband, Ron, of Memphis, Missouri; three nieces, Hailey Sharp, Mylea Leakey and Ashley Kavalesky; and three nephews, Kegan (Tator) McCracken, Brett Leakey and Hunter Gilmore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Butch and Debra Johnson, mother-in-law Neila Sykes, sister-in-law Breeona Gilmore, her grandparents, Jack Rist and Gwen Rist.

A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory. Please make checks payable to Rose Burke and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. In memory and honor of Elizabeth, please feel free to wear your favorite dress and polish your nails red. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.