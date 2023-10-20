Hornets Blank Benton On Senior Night

The Chillicothe defense played their most complete game of the season on Friday night at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium, the site of Bob Fairchild Field. The Hornets scored one touchdown in each of the first three quarters, all while keeping the Benton Cardinals out of the endzone through the games entirety. On Senior Night, the Hornets were able to celebrate their team leaders with a 22-0 conference victory.

Chillicothe received the opening kickoff and immediately marched the ball all the way down the field, concluding in a Cayden Larson 1 yard run to score on 3rd down. The offense began with a strong start, however Benton’s defense would respond as the opening drive went down as the longest all night for Chillicothe.

Late into the 2nd quarter, with the score still standing at 6-0, Benton was in possession of the ball, backed up near their own endzone when their freshman quarterback Boston Cook threw a pass down the sideline that was intercepted by Hornets defensive back Sol’jier Allen who returned the pass for a touchdown to extend the lead. Chillicothe took a 14-0 lead into half after the defensive score.

A quick 3rd quarter start benefitted the Hornets who recovered a fumble on Benton’s opening drive after the break. Larson fell on the football to set the Hornets up with great field position. Just two plays later, freshman Cooper Robinson threw a 58 yard touchdown pass to senior Javon Kille. Kille added his 2nd 2-point conversion of the night and Chillicothe led 22-0.

The Hornets defense would continue to impress as Kille came up with the 3rd defensive takeaway later in the game on an interception. Then in the final minutes, the Hornets defense produced a goal-line stand to preserve the shutout.

Standout running back Silas Midgyett played sparingly in the game as he is nursing an injury, running just once for 32 yards. Other players were up to the task to provide the production as Kille rushed for 116 yards while adding over 65 yards receiving and the touchdown catch. Larson finished with a team high 70 passing yards plus 46 and a score on the ground.

Larson, Kille and the other 4 seniors on the Chillicothe football team, Ricky Wilson, Grant Leamer, Lane Nickell, and Brody Cairns had a lot to cheer about with their teammates after the 22-0 victory that improves the Hornets record to 4-5 as the regular season comes to an end. The Hornets will play in the first round of districts next Friday night, the location and opponent of that game are yet to be determined.