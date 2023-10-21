Safety In The Wooded Areas

With deer and turkey hunting underway in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when in areas where hunting may be taking place during hunting seasons.

MDC Hunter Education Coordinator Justin McGuire says “Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter. Hunters must clearly identify their targeted game animals before even putting their fingers on the triggers of their firearms or before drawing their bows when archery hunting.”

Non-hunters out in hunting areas should practice some safety measures. This includes:

Wear bright clothing to be more visible.

Place a bright orange vest or bandana on dogs and keep them leashed.

Avoid earth-toned or animal-colored clothing such as tan and brown.

Stay on designated trails.

Make yourself known. If you hear shooting, raise your voice, and let hunters know you are in the area, but be courteous. Once a hunter is aware of your presence, don’t make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife.