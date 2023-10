Chillicothe’s annual Holiday Parade is November 18th at 10:00 am. The theme for the parade is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

Chamber Director Crystal Narr says Registration for the parade is available in several categories and free registration is available through November 3rd. Late registration is accepted with a fee of $30. The final cutoff for registration is November 14th.

Registration is available online. Go to the Chamber Website