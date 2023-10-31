Hornets Cross Country Districts: Boys Team Finishes 2nd As Thompson Earns Top Spot & Lee Qualifies For The Girls

The Chillicothe boys finished 2nd in a super cold and windy district meet competing out of 15 full teams, with Luke Thompson bringing home the Gold medal individually. He won the Class 3, District 4 race with a time of 16:53 and can now add District Champion to his decorated list of career accomplishments. 3 Hornets finished in the top 10 on the boys side, Thompson, Cain Evans and Laik Graham, followed by Alton Keller’s 18th, and Austin Lyford’s 34th helped secure a 2nd place that earns the boys team a trip to compete for some hardware at State next weekend.

Congrats to the following All-District runners who qualified for state individually:

– Boys (out of 115)

Luke Thompson – 1st – 16:53

Cain Evans – 5th – 17:18

Laik Graham – 6th – 17:19

Alton Keller – 18th – 18:20

– Girls (Out of 90)

Yoo Jung Lee – 23rd – 22:27

YJ was the lone girl qualifier this year in a super fast race. In Class 3, girls needed a mid-22 to get through to state. Unfortunately 2 of the Hornets girls just barely missed the top 30 mark as their season comes to an end. Alice Hurtgen ran this course a minute and a half faster than ever before and came up in 36th. Her time today would’ve qualified in previous years, but that’s part of the challenge of a growing sport. Coach Dickson definitely saw a huge increase in speed for Class 3 girls and boys this year and while it didn’t work out for her team this season on the girls side, she appreciated the tough competition and the opportunity to get faster.

The individual and team qualifiers will leave Friday afternoon for a 9am race Saturday morning with the chance to bring back some hardware at the State Championship.