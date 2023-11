A Chillicothe High School Senior, Mason Meservey, has been selected as a semi-finalist for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. This is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to students in their final year of high school. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.

Of the reported nearly 104,000 applicants nationwide, only 1,514 students were selected to be semi-finalists.