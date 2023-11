YESTERDAY THE CHILLICOTHE FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS DISPATCHED TO A GARAGE FIRE WITH VEHICLES STILL IN THE GARAGE. ONCE THE DEPARTMENT ARRIVED, THEY NOTICED FIRE WAS COMING OUT OF ONE OF THE CORNERS OF THE BUILDING. THE FIRE WAS EXTINGUISHED USING ABOUT 400 GALLONS OF WATER TAKING ABOUT AN HOUR TO RESOLVE THE ISSUE. AFTER THE INVESTIGATION CHILLICOTHE FIRE BELIEVES THE FIRE WAS INITIATED FROM A WOOD BURNING STOVE.

