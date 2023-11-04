Chillicothe Hornets Football Loses To St. Pius X in District Semifinals

The Chillicothe Hornets football season came to an end Friday night when the Hornets were beat by St. Pius in the district semifinal 51-6. Chillicothe entered the game 5-5 and coming off a dramatic overtime victory against Richmond 28-22 as the district’s 3 seed. However, their reward was a matchup with the 2nd seeded Warriors and the number 6 team in the entire state for Class 3.

St. Pius scored first but Chillicothe swung right back, with a touchdown drive. Cayden Larson converted a 4th and 16 with his legs and Silas Midgyett cashed in for 6 points. The Hornets trailed 7-6 late in the 1st quarter, but then St. Pius scored 44 unanswered points to win the game 51-6. Warriors quarterback Hudson Bailey finished the game 6/6 passing, 198 yards and 3 touchdowns to advance his team to the District Championship next Friday night against Maryville.

The Hornets finish the season 5-6 and say goodbye to a strong group of 6 seniors. Congratulations to Coach Chad Smith and his team on a memorable season.