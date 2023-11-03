Diana Kay Jackson, age 77, a resident of Overland Park, Kansas, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at St. Luke’s South, Overland Park, Kansas.

Diana was born the daughter of Howard Keith and Helen Frances (McDonald) Jackson on February 1, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1963 graduate of Chillicothe High School, and attended Northwest Missouri State University. Diana was an Account Manager for Cretcher-Lynch & Company in Kansas City, Missouri, for 38 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a great cook, and could cook anything. Diana loved decorating, yard work, being outside with her flowers and traveling. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. Family was everything to Diana, she was very proud of all of her family members and was a generous, caring and loving person.

Survivors include three nieces and nephews, Teresa Dennis and husband Don of Meadville, Missouri, David Gillilan and wife Linda of Chula, Missouri, Amy Corzette and husband Heath of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven great nieces and nephews, Kristy Patrick and husband Nate, Keith Dennis, Jordan Gillilan, Ariel Gardner and husband Chad, Trevor Corzette, Kennedy Corzette and Hudson Corzette; and several great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Helen Jackson, one brother, Jerry Lee Jackson and one sister, Jenny Lynn Shiflett.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Diabetes Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.