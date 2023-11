The grant which will pay for 90% of the Chillicothe Airport AV Gas improvements has been amended. City Administrator Roze Frampton says this is a very important project for the airport.

The total cost of the project is just over one million dollars and the city will pay $68,000.

Frampton says the timeline to have this available in about a year.

With the increase of air traffic at the airport and fuel sales up, the self-service system will be very welcome.