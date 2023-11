Intersection improvements in Sullivan County as part of the Roy Blunt Reservoir project are complete. Contractors working with MoDOT, reopened Route 5 at Route N, Mayapple Road, and Mid-Lake Road.

Work planned to begin in the next year for the project include:

2024: Intersection improvements at Route N/Y.

Intersection improvements at Route N/Y. 2024-2025: Construction of three new bridges on Mid-Lake Road and one on Mayapple Road.