MoDOT Roadwork In Area Counties

The MoDOT Roadwork plans for this week include pothole patching, roadside work and various projects across the northwest part of the state.

In the local counties, the scheduled work includes:

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December

 Carroll County

Route 139 – CLOSED daily, Monday – Thursday at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge, Big Creek Bridge, and Big Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge for rehabilitation projects.

Route B – CLOSED Friday at the Camp Creek Bridge for rehabilitation.

 Grundy County

Route 6 – Monday – Thursday for Pavement repair.

 Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

US 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 6-27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

 

