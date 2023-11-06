Two Accidents And One Arrest In Highway Patrol Report

Two single-vehicle crashes in the area counties were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Sunday.

At about 2:25 am in Caldwell County, Troopers responded to Highway 13, north of Kingston. State Troopers report 20-year-old Mason W Hudson of Hanibal was northbound and ran off the road and his pick-up overturned several times, resulting in moderate injuries. He was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Troopers also arrested Hudson for alleged DWI and careless and imprudent driving. He was released for treatment.

At about 8:15 pm in Livingston County, Troopers responded to LIV 2164 and LIV 235, just west of Chillicothe, where a car driven by 23-year-old Bradley R Davis of Jefferson City was westbound, ran off the road, went down an embankment and the car overturned. He was not wearing a safety belt and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.