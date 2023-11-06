Esther Lucille Seifert, age 102, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Esther was born the daughter of Oliver and Dovie (Brownfield) Melte on March 21, 1921, in Winsor, Missouri. She was a 1939 graduate of the Wheeling High School. She was united in marriage to Bazel Jacob “BJ” Seifert on June 14, 1939, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1985. Esther was the epitome of a farmer’s wife. She helped raise up to 800 chickens at a time, which means up to 300 eggs per day were gathered. Esther also helped with the other farm animals, often times they would have up to 75 cows and pigs. She would take cream to the grocery store on Saturdays to trade for their groceries. They did not get electricity into their home until 1952. One of her favorite hobbies was cooking. She was a 4-H leader and taught cooking to the 4-H kids. She loved cooking for her family, and would have fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and homemade noodles on the table on Sundays. Something very dear to her heart was being an Election clerk for nearly 50 years and volunteering at Threads and Joy Toys each year.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Seifert and wife, Judy, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Ronald Seifert and wife, Marcia, of Des Moines, Iowa; one daughter, Dovie “Louise” Lindberg, of Goleta, California; seven grandchildren, Westley Seifert (Sara), of Kirksville, Missouri, Toby Seifert, of Wheeling, Missouri, Amy Gillespie (Mark), of Dayton, Ohio, Zachary Seifert (Megan), of Des Moines, Iowa, Brandy Huntoon (Eric), of Des Moines, Iowa, Tara Jones (Darvel), of Cameron, Missouri and Theresa Hurst, of Lawson, Missouri; twenty great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Roy Utley, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, B.J.; one brother, James and Delores Melte; three sisters, Ruby and Ted Hamrick, Jane and Clarence Graves, Erma Lee Utley; one grandson, Erick Hurst; and sister-in-law, Katherine and Lawrence Jacobs.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Community Center and/or the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, 910 Washington Street, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.