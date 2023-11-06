Nearly $120,000 Awarded By DNR For Wastewater Grants

Clean Water Engineering Report grants totaling nearly $120,000 are awarded by the Missouri DNR to the cities of New Hampton, in SW Harrison County ($62,470) and Jamesport, in Daviess County ($56,250). Each community will use the funding to evaluate its public wastewater system.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. New Hampton and Jamesport will both use their grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to meet permit requirements, continue reliable service to the area and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. Both facility plans should be complete in April 2025.