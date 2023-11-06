November Drought Monitor Shows Improvement

Missouri Drought conditions are improving, especially for the west-central part of the state. The Missouri Drought Monitor shows the local counties are at moderate drought or abnormally dry, at the lower end of the drought scale.

Extreme drought persists in portions of a handful of counties. This includes Schuyler County in northeast Missouri and parts of Benton, Henry, St Clair, Vernon, and Bates Counties.

The statewide graph shows…

74.95% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, down from 83.88% a month ago

49.99% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, down from 59.70%

16.69% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, down from 28.03%.

1.80% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought, down from 10.30%.

25.05% of the state has No Drought, up from 16.12%.